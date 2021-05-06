In Melaka, single mother charged with money laundering involving nearly RM1m

All the offences were allegedly committed in Melaka Tengah and Alor Gajah between Dec 29, 2014 and July 30, 2015.

MELAKA, May 6 — A single mother was charged in the Sessions Court here today with 19 counts of money laundering involving RM962,845.21 seven years ago.

Loo Mei Lin, 49, who is a businesswoman, however, pleaded not guilty to the charges which were read out before Judge Maziah Joary Mohd Tajudin.

On the first charge, the woman, who has three children, was alleged to have used an account number as a tool to conduct unlawful activities.

For the second to the seventh charge, she was alleged to have received RM962,845.21 which was proceeds from unlawful activities conducted through her account from one Teh Eet Meng, 55 (she).

On the 9th to the 19th charge, Loo was charged with using RM273,255.84 of the proceeds from unlawful activities to pay her OCBC. Public Bank, RHB Bank and HSBC Amanah Malaysia Berhad credit cards, as well as to buy insurance policies for her family members.

The charges were framed under Section 4(1)(b) of the Anti-Money Laundering, Anti-Terrorism Financing and Proceeds of Unlawful Activities Act 2001, which provides an imprisonment for up to 15 years and fine of not less than five times of the amount of the ill-gotten gain, or RM5 million, whichever is higher, if found guilty.

The court allowed Loo bail of RM50,000 and also ordered her to report to the nearest police station every month and not to intimidate witnesses.

It also set June 4 for mention.

Deputy public prosecutor Rohaiza Zainal prosecuted, while Loo was represented by lawyer Michael Tan. — Bernama