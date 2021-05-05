Two men using express bus to smuggle ketum leaves nabbed

Acting Serdang District Police Chief Supt Mohd Rosdi Daud (center) shows various equipment seized including two large iron pots, two gas barrels and two iron furnaces believed to be used to process ketum water, May 5, 2021. — Bernama pic

SERDANG, May 5 — The cunning tactic of two men using an express bus to smuggle ketum leaves was foiled when the police raided the premises used to process ketum juice, believed belonging to them in Lestari Perdana, Seri Kembangan, on Monday.

The two men, in their 20s and 30s, were arrested while busy processing ketum juice at the premises, located on the second floor, at 10 pm.

Serdang district acting police chief Supt Mohd Rosdi Daud, said that the two were suspected of obtaining supplies of ketum leaves from the northern states and got them delivered by express bus, to be processed at the Seri Kembangan premises.

“Police seized 190 plastic bottles containing 285 litres of ketum juice estimated to be worth RM3,800, and two large pots containing ketum leaves,” he told a press conference at the Serdang district police headquarters today.

Mohd Rosdi said that the police also seized various equipment, including two large iron pots, two gas cylinders and two iron stoves believed to be used to process ketum juice.

He said that the two men, who were remanded until Friday, had previous criminal records, one related to the Poisons Act 1952 while the other involved a drug case. — Bernama