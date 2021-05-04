ConocoPhilips confirms chartered rig has sunk off Miri

The incident took place at about 2.45pm when the rig was being positioned at Salam-3, about 260km offshore Miri and their Emergency Response Team had been mobilised soon after all the personnel were ordered to evacuate. — Picture from Twitter/bernamadotcom

Subscribe to our Telegram channel for the latest updates on news you need to know.

KUCHING, May 4 — ConocoPhilips Sarawak Ltd, a multinational oil and gas exploration company today confirmed that a jack-up drilling rig, NAGA 7, that they chartered had listed last Monday offshore Sarawak, near Miri, about 840km north from here.

It said the incident took place at about 2.45pm when the rig was being positioned at Salam-3, about 260km offshore Miri and their Emergency Response Team had been mobilised soon after all the personnel were ordered to evacuate.

“We confirm that all person-on-board (the rig) have been evacuated off NAGA 7 with no known injuries. The majority of the crew have returned to Miri, except those remaining near the location to respond to the incident,” it said in a statement.

As of 7.45am today, it said the NAGA 7 had submerged.

Meanwhile, information obtained from Seafarer Life Facebook page revealed that 101 personnel were on board the ill-fated rig during the incident and two vessels, Perdana Marathon and Armada Tuah 305 had rescued them.

The NAGA 7, owned by Malaysian public-listed company, Velesto Energy Bhd was built in 2015 with the capability to operate in a water depth of up to 114 metres and drilling to up to 9,144 metres. — Bernama