Melor state seat declared vacant

KOTA BHARU, May 3 — Kelantan State Assembly Speaker Datuk Abdullah Ya'kub today declared the Melor state seat vacant following the death of its incumbent Dr Md Yusnan Yusof on April 30.

Abdullah made the declaration after receiving Md Yusnan’s death certificate which was verified by the National Registration Department.

He said the State Assembly will soon make an announcement or send an official letter to notify the Election Commission (EC) of the vacancy and would leave it to the EC to decide whether or not to call for a by-election.

“According to Article 46(5) of the First Part of the Kelantan State Constitution, when there is a seat vacancy in the State Assembly, I will have to inform or send an official letter to notify the EC.

“Within 60 days of receiving the notification, EC needs to fill the vacancy,” he told reporters at his office at Kota Darulnaim Complex here today.

Md Yusnan died of a heart attack at his home in Melor last Friday.

Md Yusnan had held the Melor state seat for two terms after winning it in the 13th and 14th general elections. — Bernama