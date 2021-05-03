Covid-19: EMCO at three longhouses in Sarawak, according to SDMC

The committee announced in a statement today that the EMCO will be enforced at Ukam longhouse in Julau district from May 1 to 14, Sibat longhouse (Betong) from May 4 to 17 and Robert longhouse (Sarikei) from May 5 to 11. ― Picture by Hari Anggara

KUCHING, May 3 — The enhanced movement control order (EMCO) will be enforced at three longhouses in Sarawak, according to the Sarawak State Disaster Management Committee (SDMC).

The committee announced in a statement today that the EMCO will be enforced at Ukam longhouse in Julau district from May 1 to 14, Sibat longhouse (Betong) from May 4 to 17 and Robert longhouse (Sarikei) from May 5 to 11.

In addition, the EMCO will be extended at Mut longhouse (Julau) from today till May 9, Malong longhouse (Sarikei) from May 4 to 10, and Nyawin longhouse (Bintangor) from May 4 to 17.

Meanwhile, Sarawak recorded 356 new Covid-19 cases, bringing the total to 32,047 cases in the state, as well as two new deaths, which bring the total fatalities in the state due to Covid-19 to 184.

The committee explained that the 183rd fatality was an 86-year-old local woman who was referred to Bintulu Hospital for a stroke.

“The patient was admitted to the isolation ward following a positive result of her rT-PCR screening test on April 14. The condition of the case deteriorated and she was confirmed dead on May 1, and had co-morbidity of hypertension and stroke.

“The 184th fatality was a 57-year-old local woman who was referred to Sibu Hospital for fever, cough, vomiting and diarrhea for several days and was confirmed Covid-19 positive on May 2,” the committee said.

The case also had co-morbidities of high blood pressure, diabetes, heart disease and a history of stroke.

In the same statement, the Sarawak health department declared two clusters, Sungai Mupon cluster and Tanjung Genting cluster, in Meradong district closed after no new case involving both clusters was detected in the past 28 days. — Bernama