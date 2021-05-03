Covid-19: Dr Adham says in talks with Defence Ministry to set up field hospitals in Kelantan, Sarawak

Health minister Datuk Seri Dr Adham Baba speaks to a reporter during an interview session with Malay Mail at the Ministry of Health in Putrajaya, March 4, 2021. — Picture by Shafwan Zaidon

Subscribe to our Telegram channel for the latest updates on news you need to know.

PUTRAJAYA, May 3 — The Ministry of Health (MoH) is in talks with the Defence Ministry on the setting up of field hospitals in Kelantan and Sarawak, said Health Minister Datuk Seri Dr Adham Baba.

He said there was a need to set up the field hospitals to accommodate non-Covid-19 related cases so that the burden of the hospitals dealing with Covid-19 patients could be reduced.

“Until now, we find there is a need to set up field hospitals, like in Tawau and Kelantan ... so discussions are in progress so that the Defence Ministry can build them.

“The existing hospitals, especially their critical and intensive care unit wards can be used or focused on dealing with the increase in Covid-19 cases,” he told a press conference held jointly with the Coordinating Minister of the National Covid-19 Immunisation Programme, Khairy Jamaluddin, here today.

On the mobilisation of additional personnel to deal with Covid-19, Dr Adham said some 8,000 personnel from other ministries had been mobilised since last Jan 11 to assist the Health Ministry. — Bernama