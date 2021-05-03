Covid-19: 22 schools in N. Sembilan closed for two days, says exco

Datuk Mohamad Rafie Ab Malek said the closure order was to enable the district health office to conduct risk assessments, detect close contacts and schools in order to carry out sanitisation processes. — Picture by Choo Choy May

SEREMBAN, May 3 — A total of 22 schools in Negri Sembilan were closed for two days starting today following the detection of Covid-19 positive cases in the schools.

Negri Sembilan Investment, Industrial, Entrepreneurship, Education and Human Capital Action Committee chairman Datuk Mohamad Rafie Ab Malek said the schools involved were Sekolah Kebangsaan (SK) Kampong Batu, SK King George, SK Labu, Sekolah Jenis Kebangsaan Cina Forest Heights (SJKC), Sekolah Menengah Jenis Kebangsaan Chan Wa (SMJK), SJKT Lorong Java and SJKC Chung Hua, Seremban.

Also closed were Sekolah Menengah Kebangsaan (SMK) Bukit Kepayang, SJKT Nilai, SMK St Paul, SMK King George V, SMK Kompleks KLIA, SMK Bukit Mewah, SJKC Bandar Springhill, SMK Tuanku Abdul Rahman in Gemas, SMK Gemas, SMJK Chan Wa II, SJKC Bandar Sri Sendayan, SMK Mambau, SK Chembong, SMK Dato’ Sedia Raja and SK Dato’ Klana Putra.

Meanwhile, Mohamad Rafie said 14 schools whose closure period was extended starting today and tomorrow included SK Kompleks KLIA, SJKC Sino English, SJKC Sungai Salak, SJKC Pei Hua, Seremban, SK Si Rusa, SK Lavender Heights, Sekolah Menengah Agama Rembau, SK Jimah Baru and SK Desa Cempaka.

Also receiving instructions to extend the closure were SMK Desa Cempaka, SK Taman Seri Mawar, SK Bandar Sri Sendayan, SK Sega and SJKT Ladang Tanah Merah.

However, SMK Seremban 2 extended its closure from today until Friday.

Mohamad Rafie said the closure order was to enable the district health office to conduct risk assessments, detect close contacts and schools in order to carry out sanitisation processes. — Bernama