Takiyuddin tells retiring IGP to lodge report on political interference

Datuk Seri Takiyuddin Hassan speaks during a press conference in Putrajaya March 12, 2021. — Picture by Hari Anggara

KUALA LUMPUR, May 2 — Datuk Seri Takiyuddin Hassan has asked outgoing Inspector-general of Police (IGP) Tan Sri Abdul Hamid Bador to lodge a police report on the latter’s allegation of political interference in the police force.

Sinar Harian quoted the minister in the Prime Minister’s Department as saying that such a report would pave the way for an investigation into Hamid’s allegations.

“If the allegations are correct, first he has to follow the channels by making a report. From that report, people will take action... let the legal process take its own path,” Takiyuddin reportedly told reporters yesterday.

Takiyuddin reportedly also reminded public servants and senior officials to be careful when speaking on matters regarding the law and not make statements based on their emotions and feelings of dissatisfaction.

He was quoted as saying that the law was clear on the matter of police appointments, where Article 140 of the Federal Constitution states the Police Force Commission (PFC) has authority over promotions, discipline, welfare and other matters regarding the force.

“In the Federal Constitution it clearly says the PFC must be chaired by the minister in charge of the police who in this context is the home minister, so let no one question the matter,” he reportedly said.

Takiyuddin also reportedly said that if any issues crop up regarding the administration of any department, officers should not openly reveal such matters to the media and instead only disclose the matter in “meetings”.

Otherwise, he reportedly said, in the eye of the law the officers’ actions will be seen as “acts of disdain or reproach” against the government and policy makers.

Takiyuddin was commenting on a recent statement made by Abdul Hamid where he asked politicians to stop meddling in police affairs, and said that a minister should not be the chairman of the Police Force Commission (PFC).

Last Friday, Hamid alleged that Home Minister Datuk Seri Hamzah Zainudin — who is the current PFC chairman — interfered in police matters, causing the existence of different “camps” vying for power within the force.

Hamid also said that the PFC failed to look into many investigations of police misconduct, with its meetings only conducted four times a year, and in a supposedly unprofessional manner.

Earlier that day, Hamzah, in a surprise announcement, handed over the appointment letter to Datuk Seri Acryl Sani Abdullah Sani, who will be replacing Hamid as IGP tomorrow.