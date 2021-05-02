Sabah Bersatu receives 12,744 new applications to join party

Sabah Chief Minister Datuk Hajiji Noor speaking at the launch of the SMJ Roadmap at the Sabah International Convention Centre in Kota Kinabalu, March 29, 2021. — Bernama pic

KOTA KINABALU, May 2 — Sabah Parti Pribumi Bersatu Malaysia (Bersatu) has received a total of 12,744 new applications to join the party in the state, said its chief Datuk Hajiji Noor.

Hajiji, who is also Sabah Chief Minister, said he received the application forms at a brief ceremony after a meeting of the Sabah Bersatu leadership at the Sabah International Convention Centre, here, yesterday.

“With their participation, of course, Sabah Bersatu will be strengthened and at the same time accepted in the hearts of the people. I welcome their participation (new applicants).

“Bersatu is now flourishing in Sabah. The core of our struggle is for the people and fulfilling their aspirations”, he said in a statement, here, today.

Appointed Sabah State Assemblyman Jaffari Waliam was among those who submitted the application, and he said those who submitted the forms comprised members of the non-governmental organisation Penggerak Komuniti Negara (PKN) in Sabah and former PKR members.

“I along with 13 Sabah PKN chairmen and members, including in Libaran, Sandakan, Kinabatangan, Beluran, Tenom, Keningau, Labuan and Sipitang agreed to join Bersatu,” said Jaffari, who is also Libaran PKN chairman, in the same statement. — Bernama