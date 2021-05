A healthcare worker collects swab samples to test for Covid-19 at Dewan Desa Temuan in Kota Damansara January 29, 2021. — Picture by Ahmad Zamzahuri

KUALA LUMPUR, May 1 — The Health Ministry (MOH) today recorded a drop in new Covid-19 infections to below 3,000 cases.

In an update on its official Twitter page MOH said cases recorded were at 2,881, compared to yesterday’s 3,788.

“Selangor, Sarawak and Kelantan recorded the highest number of new infections, while there were no new cases detected in Perlis,” the ministry said.

MORE TO COME