Fix SOPs before implementing another round of MCO, says DAP’s Ong Kian Ming

DAP MP Ong Kian Ming says people are already suffering from MCO 1.0 and MCO 2.0. — Picture by Firdaus Latif

KUALA LUMPUR, May 1 ― Bangi DAP MP Ong Kian Ming has urged the government to come up with proper standard operating procedures if it plans to put in place another movement control order (MCO).

He raised concerns of business disruptions which could worsen economic conditions for the nation.

“The people are already suffering from MCO 1.0 and MCO 2.0.

“If MCO 3.0 is announced without proper preparation, the people’s suffering will only increase,” he said in a statement today.

Earlier in April, the Prime Minister Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin said the government has no intention to enforce another round of MCO.

However, Ong said there is much speculation that there will be another MCO in the Klang Valley next week, perhaps as early as May 3.

“This is already the third time that we are experiencing MCO in the Klang Valley where almost 10 million residents are located.

“The National Security Council (NSC) should already have a system in place to prepare the residents with advance warning before an MCO is announced,” he said.

He also urged the government to reconvene Parliament to enable discussions on Covid-19related policies.

“It is high time that parliament is reconvened so that policies regarding the handling of the Covid-19 pandemic can be discussed openly and the Ministers in charge of various aspects of relevant policies can be questioned by the Opposition as well as the backbenchers,” he said.

The Parliament has been suspended this year after the King had declared a state of Emergency to contain the high-rising Covid-19 cases.

New infection numbers have been seen increasing above the 2,000 mark for more than two weeks now, with yesterday's number at 3,788.