Kit Siang’s aide: RM50,000 compound failed to deter spread of Covid-19, only burdened people

KUALA LUMPUR, April 30 — Increasing the compound fines for Covid-19 violations to RM50,000 has not deterred the spread of the disease, but rather, burdened ordinary citizens, says lawyer Syahredzan Johan.

Instead of taxing the public, he said it would be better to increase awareness while making sure no double standards are practised in dishing out punishment.

“Senior Minister Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri said this increase in compound was to ‘protect the people’ and not persecute them. However it is clear that increasing the compound has not brought about the desired result in controlling the spread of the disease, but rather, put pressure on the people.

“I urge the government to retract this incredibly high increase in compound that isn’t helping them implement their SOPs. If the government feels there is a need to make sure SOPs are adhered to they should increase awareness and at the same time ensure no double standards are practised when executing these existing rules,” he said in a statement.

Johan pointed out that before the Emergency Ordinance was called on March 11, there were 1,647 new cases with a total of 319,364 infected and nine deaths bringing the death toll to 1,200.

In the 49 days since the Emergency, there were 3,332 daily cases yesterday, 404,925 total cases, 15 deaths for a total of 1,492 deaths.

“This means an increase of 85,561 cases and 292 deaths since the Emergency was in place.

“At the same time we are said to be in a fourth wave with daily cases increasing in these 49 days,” he added.

Several days ago the fate of burger seller Wan Mohd Faisal Wan Kadir went viral when he was fined the maximum penalty of RM50,000 for operating the burger stall in front of his house at around 11pm.

The 38-year-old told Bernama that the incident happened at about 11.10pm on Sunday and there were no customers at the stall when several policemen approached him.