In Petaling Jaya, couple arrested over death of nine-month-old baby boy

KUALA LUMPUR, April 30 — Police have arrested a local couple to assist in the investigation over the death of a nine-month-old baby boy on Tuesday.

Petaling Jaya police chief ACP Mohamad Fakhrudin Abdul Hamid said an individual was reported to have taken an unconscious baby to a government hospital in Selangor for treatment at 7pm.

“Through the autopsy results, it was found that there were bruises on the mouth and injuries on the baby’s anus.

“Acting on the testimony of witnesses, the police then arrested the couple, both 35 who were the childminders of the baby in an apartment at Jalan PJU 1A/42 Kelana Jaya, here yesterday,” he said in a statement today.

Mohamad Fakhrudin said a check on police records found that the male suspect had two criminal records involving drugs, namely Section 15 (1) of the Dangerous Drugs Act 1952 and Section 3 (1) of the Drug Dependants Act.

Following that, the police remanded the couple for seven days to assist in the investigation under Section 302 of the Penal Code for murder. — Bernama