Health minister: 537,996 have completed both doses of Covid-19 vaccine as of yesterday

Senior citizen Yuen Mee Van, 81, receiving a Covid-19 jab during the Phase 2 Vaccination programme at the Sandakan Community Hall in Sabah, April 19, 2021. — Bernama

KUALA LUMPUR, April 29 — A total of 537,996 individuals have received both doses of their vaccine under the National Covid-19 Immunisation Programme as of yesterday, said Health Minister Datuk Seri Dr Adham Baba.

He said as of yesterday too, 871,219 individuals have received their first dose, bringing the total number of Covid-19 vaccine shots administered in the country to 1,409,215.

In an infographic shared on his Twitter account today, Dr Adham said the five states with the highest number of recipients administered with the first dose were Selangor at 116,450 people, followed by Kuala Lumpur (89,659), Sarawak (88,921), Johor (76,604) and Sabah (70,520).

The five states with the highest number of recipients who had completed both doses so far were Selangor with 73,608 people, followed by Sarawak (55,258), Perak (51,825), Kuala Lumpur (49,277) and Sabah (49,264).

According to Dr Adham, as of yesterday, only 38.60 per cent or 9,365,711 of the people targeted had registered for vaccination, with Selangor recording the highest number at 2,432,751 registrations.

The first phase of the immunisation programme, from February to April, involves about 500,000 frontliners, mainly health workers.

The second phase, from April to August this year will involve 9.4 million senior citizens aged 65 and above, as well as vulnerable groups with morbidity problems, in addition to persons with disabilities.

The third phase, scheduled for May to February 2022, is for individuals aged 18 and above, targeting almost 14 million people. — Bernama