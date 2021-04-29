Covid-19: Perak MB’s Office says Saarani set to resume duties on May 4 after 11-day quarantine

The Perak Mentri Besar’s Office, in a statement today, said Datuk Saarani Mohamad was among the close contacts of the individual when he attended a programme in Lenggong on April 23. — Picture by Farhan Najib

IPOH, April 29 — Perak Mentri Besar Datuk Saarani Mohamad will undergo 11 days of quarantine and is scheduled to return to work on May 4 after being detected to have been a close contact of a Covid-19 patient.

The Perak Mentri Besar’s Office, in a statement today, said Saarani was among the close contacts of the individual when he attended a programme in Lenggong on April 23.

“Based on the risk evaluation of the Ministry of Health (MOH), the Mentri Besar has been given a home surveillance order (HSO) letter for 11 days, which is from the day he was in close contact with the individual, and has been fitted with the surveillance wristband,” it said.

According to the statement, Saarani will undergo home quarantine at the official residence of the Perak Mentri Besar and that he will seek advice from the MOH and National Security Council (MKN) from time to time.

It added that as a matter of precaution, Saarani also underwent Covid-19 screening test at 2.30pm today, with the result expected tomorrow.

Meanwhile, it said that all the mentri besar’s official programmes scheduled until May 3 would be cancelled and he will resume his duties on May 4, subject to advice from the MOH and MKN.

“This will not affect the running of the state administration as the Mentri Besar will be working from home and is willing to chair meetings via video, if necessary,” the statement added. — Bernama