Perak Islamic authority submits anti-corruption blueprint

Perak Islamic Religious Department director Datuk Mohd Yusof Husin (second from right) hands the department’s anti-corruption action plan over to Saarani at the Mentri Besar's Office in Ipoh April 28, 2021. — Picture by Farhan Najib

IPOH, April 28 — The Perak Islamic Religious Department handed over its anti-corruption action plan to the state government today.

Perak Mentri Besar Datuk Saarani Mohamad said that the religious department is the first Islamic body in the state to come up with the anti-corruption action plan to curb corruption practices.

Saarani said that the action plan will be implemented in the department until 2025.

“Through this action plan, the department aim to avoid corruption practices among its members.

“The action plan includes vows and signed declaration, advices, integrity, responsibilities and many others things which need to be followed and practiced,” he told a press conference at the Mentri Besar Office here.

Earlier, the Perak Islamic Religious Department director Datuk Mohd Yusof Husin presented the department’s anti-corruption action plan book to Saarani.

Saarani also said that other government agencies and department in the state will follow suit with their own action plans to curb corruption.

He said that the state has not set any reduction targets for corruption cases, but stressed that the aim is to have zero corruption cases in the state.

“We don’t have a specific target for every year, but the aim is to have zero individuals involved in corruption practices,” he explained.

Saarani also advised all civil servants to avoid corrupt practices.