Kelantan mufti advises senior citizens to get vaccinated

KOTA BARU, April 27 — Kelantan Mufti, Datuk Mohamad Shukri Mohamad, said that his experience after being infected with Covid-19 last year, and having to be treated in hospital for 16 days, made him realise the importance of vaccination.

Therefore, he advised the public, especially those aged 60 and above, not to worry about the vaccine administered because it did not contain banned substances.

“I urge Muslims who will be receiving the Covid-19 shots to do so with full confidence. The public need not worry because it does not hurt at all. Maybe, a slight tingling in the shoulder after the injection, if any,” he said.

Mohamad Shukri, 75, received the shot under phase two of the National Covid-19 Immunisation Programme at the vaccination centre (PPV) at the State Education Department hall in Tunjong. He was among 432 senior citizens who received the vaccine today.

He is scheduled to receive the second shot on May 18 with his wife, Salmiah Mat Zainal, 73.

On March 17, last year, he was admitted to the Raja Perempuan Zainab II Hospital (HRPZ II) after he tested positive for Covid-19.

Commenting further, Mohamad Shukri said the government’s move in introducing the free vaccination programme was very appropriate.

“The public must get vaccinated. Any individual who has registered and received a call for vaccination should comply accordingly,” he said.

Earlier, Deputy Health Minister, Datuk Dr Noor Azmi Ghazali, and state Health Department director, Datuk Dr Zaini Hussin, witnessed the vaccination process for senior citizens at the Tunjong PPV.

Apart from the Tunjong PPV, the immunisation programme was also held at the Pasir Mas PPV and the Pasir Puteh PPV, and would also be conducted in four more areas including in Kuala Krai and Tanah Merah. — Bernama