EC to display Q1 2021 Draft Supplementary Electoral Rolls tomorrow, says its secretary

PUTRAJAYA, April 27 — The Election Commission (EC) will hold the Draft Supplementary Electoral Rolls (RDPT) display for the first quarter of 2021 for 14 days beginning tomorrow till May 11 at 908 locations throughout the country.

EC secretary Datuk Ikmalrudin Ishak said the rolls contain 52,382 voter registration applications from Malaysian citizens and 19,679 applications for a change in electoral divisions from voters registered between January 1 and March 2021.

“All applicants are advised to check their names in the Q1/2021 RDPT. If their names are not listed in the Q1/2021 RDPT, they can make a claim through Form B.

“Voters registered in any electoral division wishing to object to the inclusion of any name in the Q1/2021 RDPT in any electoral division can do so by filling up Form C,” he said in a statement here today.

The EC said that the Forms B and C can be downloaded from any state election office website and will need to be handed to the voter registrar (state election director) for the constituency during office hours at any working day throughout the display duration.

There are several ways of checking the Q1/2021 RDPT, including going to any of the 908 display locations throughout the country and scanning the QR code for the parliamentary constituency it is placed in; checking any state election office’s official website; going to any state election office and checking the Q1/2021 RDPT book available; and checking the EC website at https://pengundi.spr.gov.my/ or using the MySPR Semak app.

The EC said throughout the duration of the display, names of voters removed from the electoral rolls because of death, revocation of citizenship or any causes based on the Regulation 10 and 25(2) of the Elections (Registration of Electors) Regulations 2002 will also be displayed.

Inquiries regarding the Q1/2021 RDPT can be made at the EC hotline at 03-8892 7018 or at any state election office. — Bernama