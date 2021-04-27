Dr Adham: Groups seeking to get Covid jabs early can apply to do so with Immunisation Task Force

A dose of the Pfizer-BioTech Covid-19 vaccine is pictured at the UiTM Hospital in Sungai Buloh March 2, 2021. — Picture by Yusof Mat Isa

KUALA LUMPUR, April 27 — Any group, including media practitioners, wanting to be among the early recipients of the Covid-19 vaccine can submit their applications to the Covid-19 Immunisation Task Force (CITF), said Health Minister Datuk Seri Dr Adham Baba.

So far, he said the Ministry of Health (MoH) had yet to receive any line listing from the media, and if there is an application, MoH would also submit it to CITF for further action.

According to Dr Adham, the National Covid-19 Immunisation Programme had been systematically arranged according to phases and any applications to receive the vaccine earlier would be decided based on metrics and methods set by the CITF.

He said this to Bernama after launching a National Immunisation Day celebration here today, in response to the National Union of Journalists (NUJ) of Peninsula Malaysia’s statement which sought clarification on the issue of Covid-19 vaccination for media practitioners.

Prior to this, Coordinating Minister for the National Covid-19 Immunisation Programme Khairy Jamaluddin was reported as saying that the government had agreed to place media practitioners on the priority list to receive the Covid-19 vaccine, subject to an adequate supply of the vaccine. — Bernama