CMCO: Sabah to continue allowing inter-district travel according to zones, says state minister

KOTA KINABALU, April 27 — The Sabah state government has decided to continue to allow inter-district travel according to six zones although the state has changed status from recovery movement control order (RMCO) to conditional movement control order (CMCO) today.

State Local Government and Housing Minister Datuk Masidi Manjun said as such, Sabahans will only be allowed to travel between districts in zones that have been determined.

“The decision to retain the existing standard operating procedure (SOP) will also speed up the recovery of the economic sector as long as it doesn’t hinder the efforts to curb the spread of Covid-19,” he said in a statement tonight.

Zone One involves the districts of Kota Kinabalu, Kota Belud, Ranau, Tuaran, Penampang, Putatan and Papar; while Zone Two covers Beaufort, Kuala Penyu and Sipitang.

Zone Three includes Kudat, Kota Marudu and Pitas; Zone Four covers Sandakan, Beluran, Kinabatangan and Tongod; while Zone Five encompasses Tawau, Semporna, Lahad Datu, Kunak and Kalabakan; and lastly Zone Six covers Keningau, Tambunan and Tenom.

The National Security Council declared today that the CMCO will be enforced on Sabah from this Thursday (April 29) till May 17 following the increase of red zones in the state.

Meanwhile, Masidi, who is also the state’s Covid-19 spokesman, said that 82 new positive cases were reported today, bringing the state’s total to 57,829, while there were 140 recoveries today, bringing the state’s total to 56,305 people thus far.

He added that eight districts in Sabah were now in the red zone, namely Kota Kinabalu, Tawau, Lahad Datu, Kunak, Sandakan, Papar, Putatan and Kinabatangan. — Bernama