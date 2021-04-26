Covid-19: 20 Penang schools ordered to close for two days

Abdul Rashid said during the closure, affected students will continue they studies through home-based learning. — Picture by Miera Zulyana

GEORGE TOWN, April 26 — Twenty primary and secondary schools in Penang have been ordered to close for two days due to Covid-19 infection cases, Penang Education director Abdul Rashid Abdul Samad said.

“The schools were ordered to close for two days to enable sanitisation work to be carried out and for the school management to reassess the risk before any decision (on whether to extend the closure) can be made,” he told Bernama when contacted.

Without giving any details on the schools involved, Abdul Rashid said, during the closure, the affected students will continue they studies through the home-based teaching and learning (PdPR) method according to their school timetable. — Bernama