Report: Umno’s Zahidi slams party president Ahmad Zahid over Perlis liaison chairman switch up

Umno supreme council member Datuk Zahidi Zainul Abidin is pictured at the party’s general assembly in Kuala Lumpur March 28, 2021. — Picture by Shafwan Zaidon

KUALA LUMPUR, April 25 — Datuk Zahidi Zainul Abidin has slammed Umno president Datuk Seri Ahmad Zahid Hamidi for removing Datuk Seri Shahidan Kassim as Perlis Umno state liason chairman.

Speaking to Mingguan Malaysia, Zahidi, who is also Perlis Umno deputy state liaison chairman and Kangar division chief, called Ahmad Zahid’s decision to appoint state Mentri Besar Datuk Seri Azlan Man to the position “desperate and unreasonable”.

Zahidi then questioned how Azlan, who is also Kangar Umno division chief, came to be selected despite being trounced in the previous general election.

“We wholeheartedly reject Azlan’s appointment. Ahmad Zahid’s move to appoint Azlan will only spell doom for Umno in the state. We, Arau and Padang Besar Umno, clearly state our stance that we reject Azlan’s appointment.

“Why would you appoint a leader who suffered a big loss in the previous election? Kangar only won two out of five state seats apart from losing at the Parliament level,” he said.

Zahidi’s comments come after Ahmad Zahid announced, in a brief statement yesterday, that Shahidan will be replaced by Azlan with immediate effect without elaborating further.

In an equally succinct response, Azlan thanked Ahmad Zahid for the opportunity and stated he was looking forward to carrying out his duties to the best of his abilities.