Police deny beating individual held over demonstration in Tawau

Police have dismissed allegations that they assaulted an individual who was arrested for participating in a demonstration against the EMCO in Kampung Muhibbah Raya, Tawau, yesterday.

KOTA KINABALU, April 25 — Police have dismissed allegations that they assaulted an individual who was arrested for participating in a demonstration against the enhanced movement control order (EMCO) in Kampung Muhibbah Raya, Tawau, yesterday.

Sabah police commissioner Datuk Hazani Ghazali said the allegations carried by a news portal were unfounded, and he had ordered an immediate investigation to be conducted.

“Based on investigations so far, police strongly deny that our senior officers or any other personnel violated the rights of a person under arrest, what more to commit acts of violence on the individual under arrest (OKT).

“Police conducted the arrest in accordance with Section 15 of the Criminal Procedure Code,” he said in a statement here today.

The news portal reported non-governmental organisation Bersih as condemning the police for allegedly beating the individual on the chest and shoulders when he was arrested together with six other activists at the demonstration in Tawau.

Hazani advised the public and other concerned parties to check their facts before making any allegations.

In Tawau, district police chief Peter Umbuas said the seven arrested yesterday were being investigated for three offences, under Section 188 of the Penal Code, Section 9 (5) of the Peaceful Assembly Act and Section 25 of the Emergency Ordinance 2021.

“They are being investigated for obstructing civil servants from discharging their duties, violating the Covid-19 preventive standard operating procedure and holding an assembly without permit,” he said when contacted today.

Peter said the suspects, aged between 27 and 31, have been remanded for two days until tomorrow. — Bernama