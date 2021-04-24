Zahid: Perlis MB Azlan Man replaces Shahidan as Umno Perlis chief

Datuk Seri Shahidan Kassim is seen at Umno headquarters after a meeting in Kuala Lumpur, March 12, 2020. — Picture by Shafwan Zaidon

KUALA LUMPUR, Apr 24 — Datuk Seri Shahidan Kassim has been replaced as Umno Perlis chief with immediate effect, party president Datuk Seri Ahmad Zahid Hamidi announced in a circular today.

The brief statement explained that Shahidan will be replaced with current Perlis Mentri Besar Datuk Seri Azlan Man and that the switch is effective from today.

“We would like to wish a huge thank you to Datuk Seri Shahidan Kassim for all the service he has done during his tenure,” Ahmad Zahid wrote.

However there was no explanation offered into the sudden shift in guards.

The decision comes ahead of the supreme council meeting where party election matters are expected to be debated.

Shahidan, who is also Arau MP, is also the chairman of Perbadanan PR1MA and the National Housing Corp (NHS), agencies under the Housing and Local Government Ministry.