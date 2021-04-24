Media coorperation vital to ensure delivery of accurate information, says Johor police chief

Johor police chief Datuk Ayob Khan Mydin Pitchay said media plays a major role in disseminating information, especially efforts taken by the police to curb crimes and protect public safety. — Picture by Ben Tan

JOHOR BARU, April 24 ― Cooperation between the Royal Malaysia Police (PDRM) and media is crucial in ensuring that accurate and verified information is delivered to society.

Johor police chief Datuk Ayob Khan Mydin Pitchay said media plays a major role in disseminating information, especially efforts taken by the police to curb crimes and protect public safety.

“Through the cooperation, I am confident that we can further enhance any delivery of information to the society. In fact, the media’s contribution to Johor is huge, especially in reporting the success stories of police in the state.

“The initiative will also able to improve the image of PDRM in society,” he told reporters after the Johor Media Club (KMJ) sahur programme with Menteri Besar Datuk Hasni Mohammad at the state police contingent headquarters (IPK) here today.

Earlier, Hasni who is also KMJ patron, together with State Education, Information, Heritage and Culture Committee chairman Mazlan Bujang, KMJ president Mohamad Fauzi Ishak and 30 of its members, handed over 200 sahur or pre-dawn meals to frontliners in four locations here.

The locations were the Covid-19 Quarantine and Low-Risk Treatment Centre (PKRC) at Pasir Gudang Indoor Stadium, state Fire and Rescue Department headquarters, Sultanah Aminah Hospital and Johor IPK.

Meanwhile, Mohamad Fauzi said the annual programme, which started in 2015, was held to express appreciation to medical and security personnel on duty for safeguarding the country's health and security, as well as strengthen the relationship between the frontliners and media.

“We want to show our appreciation and support for the services and contributions of frontliners who always give their best regardless of the time and location, especially during the current pandemic-stricken times,” he said. ― Bernama