Hunt for macaque that attacked jogger at Taiping Lake Gardens

TAIPING, April 24 — The Department of Wildlife and National Parks (Perhilitan) is on the hunt for a male macaque that attacked and injured a female jogger at the Lake Gardens here today.

Perak Perhilitan director Yusoff Shariff said its personnel have been deployed to look for the macaque after receiving a report from the public on the 8.30 am incident.

The victim was attacked by the primate while jogging and was scratched on her left calf.

“We sent out personnel to the area but could not locate the macaque and we will come up with a plan to capture it,” he said in a statement here today.

The incident has gone viral on social media, and the department has asked the public to be more alert when in the area.