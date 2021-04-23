Maqis seizes 48 tonnes of frozen prawns from Iran

SHAH ALAM, April 23 ― The Malaysian Quarantine and Inspection Services Department (Maqis) seized 40 tonnes of frozen prawns from Iran at West Port in Port Klang, on Wednesday.

Selangor Maqis director Zamri Hashim said the prawns, worth RM972,305.83, which found to have been imported without a valid permit, were seized from two containers, during routine checks at 12.30 pm.

He said the items were seized for further action and the case was being investigated under Section 11(1) of the Quarantine and Inspection Services Act 2011 [Act 728].

“Those found guilty could be fined not exceeding RM100,000 or jailed for up to six years or both,” he said.

Zamri said MAQIS will continue to conduct inspections on all agricultural products brought into the country to ensure they comply with the rules and regulations set by the government. ― Bernama