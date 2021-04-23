Covid: SMK Seremban 2 closed, 17 individuals test positive

Picture shows a student being ordered home by a security guard following the closure of Sekolah Menengah Kebangsaan (SMK) Seremban 2 in line with the recommendation from the District Health Office to curb the spread of Covid-19, April 23, 2021. — Bernama pic

SEREMBAN, April 23 — Sekolah Menengah Kebangsaan (SMK) Seremban 2 here will be closed from today until April 29 after 17 individuals were confirmed to be Covid-19 positive.

State Investment, Industrialisation, Entrepreneurship, Education and Human Capital Committee chairman Datuk Dr Mohamad Rafie Ab Malek said the 17 were confirmed positive yesterday after undergoing screening by the Ministry of Health (MOH) on Tuesday (April 20).

“Following that, the District Health Office asked the District Education Office to close the school,” he said in a statement today.

Meanwhile, he said 179 individuals at Sekolah Menengah Agama Persekutuan Labu, near here, have been quarantined at the Institute Aminuddin Baki quarantine centre and the Higher Education Leadership Academy (AKEPT) in Nilai, near here, after three of its staff were confirmed to be Covid-19 positive.

However, he said the situation there was under control and the school was not closed. — Bernama