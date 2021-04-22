Timber concession to Yayasan Negri Sembilan: MACC opens investigation paper on issue of abuse of power

Negeri Sembilan MACC director Mohamad Zakkuan Talib said preliminary investigations found that the logging concessions had been given to YNS since 2014 with a quota of 2,500 hectares per year. ― Picture by Azneal Ishak

Subscribe to our Telegram channel for the latest updates on news you need to know.

SEREMBAN, April 22 — The Negri Sembilan Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commision (MACC) has opened an investigation paper on the issue of abuse of power and misappropriation of timber concessions given to Yayasan Negri Sembilan.

Negeri Sembilan MACC director Mohamad Zakkuan Talib said preliminary investigations found that the logging concessions had been given to YNS since 2014 with a quota of 2,500 hectares per year.

“The Negri Sembilan MACC is not only investigating the issue of timber concessions in the Lenggeng area but also all logging concession areas involving YNS since 2014.

“In fact, the investigations are ongoing,” he said in a statement today.

As such, he urged all parties to stop speculating and spreading fake news regarding the matter.

On April 16, Mentri Besar Datuk Seri Aminuddin Harun said the state government would cooperate with the MACC and not compromise on the matter.

Today, blogger Raja Petra Kamaruddin, through an article titled “Pencegah Rasuah Pun Bapak Rasuah”, listed 20 main things, including alleging the possibility of abuse of power and corruption involving the 5,000 acres managed by YNS. — Bernama