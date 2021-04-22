Ku Nan’s appeal: Judges need time to deliberate, decision to be made known later

Datuk Seri Tengku Adnan Tengku Mansor arrives at the Palace of Justice in Putrajaya, April 22, 2021. — Picture by Shafwan Zaidon

KUALA LUMPUR, Aprril 22 ― Former Federal Territories minister Datuk Seri Tengku Adnan Tengku Mansor's appeal hearing against his conviction and sentence for accepting a bribe of RM2 million from a businessman concluded today.

However, the three judges presiding over the case ― Datuk Suraya Othman, Datuk Abu Bakar Jais and Datuk Haji Ahmad Nasfy ― said they will need more time to deliberate on today's arguments before making a decision.

“We will inform all the parties as soon as possible on the date of our decision,” Judge Suraya said after returning from a 15-minute break following the arguments put forth by the prosecution and defence this morning.

Tengku Adnan, 70, or better known as Ku Nan, filed the appeal on December 21 last year after the Kuala Lumpur High Court, on the same day, sentenced the Putrajaya Member of Parliament to 12 months’ jail and imposed a RM2 million fine on him after finding him guilty..

However, the court allowed Tengku Adnan’s application for a stay of execution of the jail sentence and fine pending his appeal.

Tengku Adnan was charged in his capacity as a public servant, namely Minister of Federal Territories, with having received for himself a total of RM2 million from a businessman, Tan Sri Chai Kin Kong, who is Aset Kayamas Sdn Bhd (AKSB) director, via a Hong Leong Islamic Bank cheque belonging to the company which was deposited into a CIMB account owned by Tadmansori Holdings Sdn Bhd (THSB), which Tengku Adnan has an interest in and is known to AKSB as being related to his official duties.

He was accused of committing the offence at Pusat Bandar Damansara branch of CIMB here on June 14, 2016.

The charge was framed under Section 165 of the Penal Code which provides an imprisonment of up to two years or a fine or both, if convicted.

The defence led by lawyer Datuk Tan Hock Chuan said there were elements in the case that showed Ku Nan did not directly receive any money and argued the RM2 million was for political donations.

The prosecution, however, said all evidence showed that Ku Nan was the majority shareholder in THSB and had that the receipts shown in court to justify the RM2 million was dubious at best.