Kelantan hospital and quarantine facilities full following surge in Covid-19 cases, says exco

The Dewan Jubli Perak Covid-19 Quarantine and Low-Risk Treatment Centre (PKRC) in Kota Baru, Kelantan, January 4, 2021. The current spike in Covid-19 cases has caused hospital facilities and Covid-19 low-risk quarantine centres in the state to be fully stretched. — Bernama pic

KOTA BARU, April 22 — The current spike in Covid-19 cases in Kelantan has caused hospital facilities and Covid-19 low-risk quarantine centres in the state to be fully stretched, said Dr Izani Husin.

The state Local Government, Housing and Health Committee chairman said the situation has also caused a shortage of health personnel.

“The infectivity rate (Rt) or R-naught (R0) today is the highest at 1.44, way above the national Rt of 1.15.

“The daily cases in Kelantan are at a record high of 662, which is also the highest in Malaysia today, bringing the state’s total to 10,199 cases,” he said in a Facebook post today.

He said a new cluster was detected today, bringing the number of active clusters in Kelantan to 31, with over 3,000 pending cases and 3,493 active cases.

Following the sharp rise in cases, all districts in Kelantan are now under the movement control order (MCO) until April 29.

MCO has been enforced in Kota Baru, Pasir Mas, Pasir Puteh, Bachok, Machang, Tumpat and Tanah Merah districts from April 16 while MCO in Jeli, Kuala Krai and Gua Musang began today. — Bernama