Health minister: 474,213 individuals complete both doses of Covid-19 vaccine

KUALA LUMPUR, April 22 — A total of 474,213 individuals have received both doses of their Covid-19 vaccine under the National Covid-19 Immunisation Programme as of yesterday.

Health Minister Datuk Seri Dr Adham Baba said during the same period, 757,547 individuals received their first dose, bringing the total number of Covid-19 shots administered in the country to 1,231,760.

In an infographic shared on his Twitter account today, Dr Adham said the five states with the highest number of recipients administered with the first dose were Selangor at 102,801, followed by Kuala Lumpur (84,502), Johor (71,344), Sarawak (70,919) and Sabah (63,001).

The five states with the highest number of recipients who had completed both doses so far were Selangor at 67,278, followed by Perak (48,970), Sabah (44,191), Kuala Lumpur (43,776) and Sarawak (42,326).

Dr Adham said as of yesterday, a total of 9,148,332 individuals or 37.70 per cent had registered for vaccination with Selangor still having the highest number, totalling 2,392,758.

The first phase of the immunisation programme, from February to April, involves 500,000 frontliners, mainly health workers.

The second phase, to be implemented from April to August this year will involve 9.4 million senior citizens aged 65 and above, as well as vulnerable groups with morbidity problems, in addition to persons with disabilities.

The third phase, scheduled for May to February 2022, is for individuals aged 18 and above, targeting almost 14 million people. — Bernama