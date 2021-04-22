Covid-19: Sibu Division Disaster Management Committee to monitor SOP compliance at workplaces

A health worker preparing to administer a Covid-19 test in Puchong, February 28,2021. — Picture by Miera Zulyana

SIBU, April 22 — The Sibu Division Disaster Management Committee (SDDMC) is drafting a new strategy to monitor the compliance of the standard operating procedure (SOP) in the battle against Covid-19 following a resurgence in new cases in the past weeks.

SDDMC coordinator Dr Annuar Rapaee said today that the enforcement of the SOP would now focus on workplaces, where the most cases were recorded, with the highest figure of 133 set on April 19 in the Sibu district alone.

“The main area of transmission is the pantry, where workers eat and rest. The pantry is small, enclosed and workers do not wear their face masks when they are eating,” he told a press conference after the committee meeting here.

He said employers should continue to advise their employees, particularly security personnel, cleaners and drivers who are in the high-risk group of people capable of spreading the virus, to strictly adhere to the SOP and avoid eating and resting at the pantry to prevent the transmission of Covid-19 at their workplaces.

“Employers are also advised to have their employees screened for Covid-19 and Sibu Acting Resident Wong Hee Sieng will issue a directive to close down all pantries at government offices,” said Dr Annuar, who is also the State Assistant Minister of Local Government and Housing. — Bernama