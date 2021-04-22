Covid-19: Kelantan, Selangor, Sarawak, KL account for 2,101 of 2,875 new cases; seven deaths recorded

Workers wearing personal protective equipment (PPE) carry the body of a Covid-19 victim at a cemetery in Shah Alam February 11, 2021. Seven deaths were recorded today, bringing the death toll so far to 1,407 deaths. — Picture by Yusof Mat Isa

KUALA LUMPUR, April 22 — The number of daily new Covid-19 cases rose again to hit 2,875 today, with 73 per cent or 2,101 of these cases collectively recorded in Kelantan, Selangor, Sarawak and Kuala Lumpur alone.

Health Ministry director-general Tan Sri Dr Noor Hisham Abdullah in a statement said the highest number of cases today was recorded in Kelantan at 662 new cases, followed by Selangor at 633 cases, Sarawak at 474 cases and Kuala Lumpur at 332 cases.

Other states that recorded new cases today are Johor (169), Sabah (160) and Penang (144), while the rest all had less than 100 cases — Kedah (91), Negri Sembilan (55), Perak (49), Melaka (42), Pahang (29), Terengganu (22), Putrajaya (10), Labuan (3) and Perlis had none recorded today.

Seven deaths were recorded today, bringing the death toll so far to 1,407 deaths.

