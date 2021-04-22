44pc of Labuan populace have registered for Covid-19 vaccine

Final preparations are made for phase two of the National Immunisation Covid-19 Programme at Labuan Corporation’s Multipurpose Hall Vaccination Centre, April 16, 2021. — Bernama pic

LABUAN, April 22 — The number of people registered for Covid-19 vaccine in Labuan has surged from over 16 per cent in March to 44.1 per cent in April.

Labuan Covid-19 Immunisation Task Force (CITF) chairman Rithuan Ismail said the number of vaccinated individuals here, as of Wednesday, stood at 3,762 including 2,340 frontliners who had completed the second dose end of March.

He said since the launched of phase two of the National Covid-19 Immunisation Programme on Monday, a total of 1, 422 senior citizens aged 60 and above and vulnerable people with morbidity problems have received their first dose.

“This week’s phase two vaccination exercise might not involve persons with disabilities (PwD), as we want to complete the senior citizens first before calling for the PwD’s group probably end of this month or early May,” he told Bernama here today.

Rithuan said Labuan has opened two vaccination centres at Membedai Health Clinic and Labuan Corporation Multipurpose Hall for the phase two vaccination exercise.

Meanwhile, Labuan Health Department director Dr Ismuni Bohari said more than 1,000 teachers have so far registered to get vaccinated.

Dr Ismuni said the department personnel has come up with a vaccination campaign poster on methods for the vaccine registration, namely via MySejahtera, www.vaksincovid.gov.my website, contact vaccine hotline centre at 1-800-888-28 or Covid-19 operation room at 087-596022/029.

Registration can also be done through the people’s representative council (MPP) or via QR Code at http://apps.jknlabuan.moh. gov.my/vaksin. — Bernama