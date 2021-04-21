Chicken price stabilised through Maximum Price Control Scheme, says ministry sec-gen

A chicken trader is pictured at the Selayang wholesale market in Kuala Lumpur April 21, 2021. — Picture by Hari Anggara

PUTRAJAYA, April 21 — The price of chicken has stabilised following the implementation of the 2021 Aidilfitri Festive Season Maximum Price Control Scheme (SHMMP) throughout the country starting today.

Domestic Trade and Consumer Affairs Ministry secretary-general Datuk Seri Hasnol Zam Zam Ahmad said a total of 2,100 retailer, farmers’ market, sundry shop, wholesaler and hypermarket premises were inspected today.

Of the total, he said only two complaints received regarding chicken being sold above the maximum price of RM7.90 per kg.

“The ministry understands that today is the first day of the SHMMP implementation so there had to be some adjustments at the wholesaler and retailer level. We will provide enough time for all quarters to abide by the scheme,” he said in a news conference here, today.

On sellers’ complaint that the fixed retail price of standard chicken at RM7.90 is killing their business, Hasnol Zam Zam said the scheme would not cause sellers any problems as margins have been set at all level of the supply chain.

“For example, the price at the farm level is RM5.80 and at the wholesale level, there is a price that has been set according to areas. So, if we follow these stipulated margins, I think there should not be any problem.

“Maybe the supply was sent to retailers based on the price before the Maximum Price Control Scheme is enforced. Today, during a check at the Precinct 8 market, we find that chicken sellers are selling the items at RM7.90 per kg as stipulated,” he said.

Hasnol Zam Zam also advised all quarters to adhere to the SHMMP for the common good.

“It can ensure that the supply of chicken and controlled items is at the sufficient level and at the same time, allows consumers and sellers to enjoy a reasonable price,” he said.

On the first phase of the Aidilfitri SHMMP, he said it involved 12 items in four categories, namely chicken, chicken egg, meat and sea produce, while vegetables and dried food categories would be announced soon. — Bernama