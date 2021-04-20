Umno leaders hit back at Bersatu supreme council member for court cluster remarks

Umno supreme council member Datuk Ahmad Jazlan Yaakub (pic) took Faiz to task for referring to the court cluster as being political animals. — Bernama pic

KUALA LUMPUR, April 20 — Kelantan Umno Youth chief Noor Hariri Mohamed Noor has hit out at Parti Pribumi Bersatu Malaysia supreme council member Muhammad Faiz Na’aman over his remarks on certain Umno leaders being a part of the ‘court cluster’.

He described Faiz’s remarks as showing the disrespectful nature of Bersatu’s leadership which easily forgets history.

“I wish to remind Faiz Na’aman that without the support of Umno’s leadership, Bersatu would not have been able to take on the premiership,” Noor Hariri said in a statement yesterday.

He added that Umno president Datuk Seri Ahmad Zahid Hamidi and former prime minister Datuk Seri Najib Razak were willing to put aside their past differences with Bersatu president Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin, so as to save the country from being ravaged by Pakatan Harapan (PH) and DAP.

“Faiz should also remember that Datuk Seri Zahid and Datuk Seri Najib also gave much constructive feedback for Budget 2021, and who also made the effort to ensure it was passed in Parliament.

“Nor should he forget that Bersatu was formerly with Pakatan and (PKR president) Anwar Ibrahim, who caused problems for the rakyat for 22 months. Bersatu used all sorts of strange accusations intentionally formulated to brickbat its Umno political opponents when Tun Mahathir was prime minister,” Noor Hariri said.

Likewise Umno supreme council member Datuk Ahmad Jazlan Yaakub also took Faiz to task for referring to the court cluster as being political animals. He said that it is Bersatu instead which is filled with political animals.

“Did you know Faiz, that party-hopping is dirtier and more disgusting than a supposed court cluster? They jumped to sanctify themselves and to avoid being charged in court.

“You should also remember, those whom you declare as the court cluster were the ones who supported your president in becoming prime minister,” Ahmad said in a statement.

The Machang MP also reiterated Bersatu’s former alliance with PKR, DAP and Parti Amanah Negara, which he said was little different from what it accused Umno’s leaders of.

Yesterday, Faiz said the court cluster was one of the threats facing the country at this time, alongside the Covid-19 pandemic.

No names were mentioned but it is believed to be in reference to Umno leaders such as Ahmad Zahid and Najib.

The Bersatu supreme council member said the cluster used the guise of the struggle to uphold Bumiputera interests to instead prioritise their own selfish interests, which led to the failure of the New Economic Policy to achieve its goals.