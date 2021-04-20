Police to strengthen Malaysia-Thailand border control with CCTV, drone use

A police officer holds up a drone in Kuala Lumpur March 24, 2020. — Reuters pic

Subscribe to our Telegram channel for the latest updates on news you need to know.

KUALA LUMPUR, April 20 — The Royal Malaysia Police (PDRM) will strengthen control at the country’s border with the use of technology, such as drones and installation of closed circuit television (CCTV) cameras along the Malaysia-Thai border area.

Bukit Aman Internal Security and Public Order director Datuk Seri Abdul Rahim Jaafar said the CCTVs had been installed, but in limited areas such as Padang Besar, in Perlis, as it covers a distance of only six kilometres.

He said due to the high cost of installing the CCTVs, PDRM was considering installing the facility in only certain areas or hotspots.

”Actually, there are other areas that have been installed with CCTVs, where several years ago, we were able to detect security personnel involved in helping smugglers,” he told Bernama after appearing as a guest on Bernama TV’s talk show, Ruang Bicara, last night.

On the use of drone technology, Abdul Rahim said it enabled PDRM to reduce dependence on ‘manpower’ by a battalion of about 500 members to monitor the border areas.

“A drone can be used to fly 24 hours to make security controls. So, whatever happens, it will channel information to the operations centre for action,” he added.

Apart from the use of drones and CCTV, he said, other technologies, such as radar would also be used, specifically in the Sabah’s territorial waters.

Abdul Rahim said PDRM would also increase the number of members for border control in Sabah and Sarawak following the Indonesian government’s move to make Borneo the country’s new capital to replace Jakarta, and also to overcome smuggling activities.

“PDRM will add another brigade in Sabah and station a battalion in Keningau, Kudat and Kunak. We (police) also have an additional battalion in Sarawak,” he added. — Bernama