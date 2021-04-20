MAHB: Cooking video at KLIA just a gimmick (VIDEO)

A view of the KLIa departure hall. — Picture by Saw Siow Feng

SEPANG, April 20 ― Malaysia Airports Holdings Bhd (MAHB) has clarified that the cooking video in an open space at the Kuala Lumpur International Airport (KLIA) is just a gimmick or merely a promotional effort by one of its food and beverage outlet, Eraman Mini Cafe.

In a statement today, MAHB stressed that no cooking was allowed within the open area of the terminal building as per the regulation in the Airport Fire and Rescue Service Fire Safety Manual which did not allow open flame stove or electrical hot plate to be used other than at designated kitchens within the terminal building.

“The outlet had featured a gimmick that simulates the cooking of the Malay traditional dish ‘gulai kawah' by placing a wok on a stove stand without the gas burner but merely a chafing dish heating fuel, known as Sterno gel.

“All dishes are cooked and prepared at a separate location and brought to the Eraman Mini Cafe ahead of the outlet's opening hours,” said MAHB in response to the viral video of a Ramadan bazaar with stall operators cooking out in the open area within the terminal building.

The airport operator said Eraman Mini Cafe has been in operations at Terminal 1 KLIA since October last year and is currently holding a Ramadan Bazaar-like experience to attract more customers to the outlet.

It said the buffet spread is contained within the outlet area of about 50 ft x 50 ft and food bought from the Eraman Mini Cafe can also be consumed within the outlet itself, which currently offers a maximum dine-in capacity of 55 persons at any one time.

MAHB said the Eraman Mini Cafe has ensured that the safety standard operating procedures (SOP) were in place and all customers were required to scan their body temperature and the MySejahtera app at the cafe entrance.

“The wearing of face masks is strictly enforced and customers are each assigned a number to ensure that the cafe’s maximum capacity is not breached,” it said.

MAHB manages and operates 39 airports in Malaysia and one international airport in Istanbul, Turkey. ― Bernama