Covid-19: Penang govt to cooperate with State Education Dept on school health safety

State Housing, Local Government and Town and Country Planning Committee chairman Jagdeep Singh Deo today said JPN will continue monitoring Covid-19 cases in all schools and would forward the reports to the MOE if there are any alerts in Penang. — Picture by Sayuti Zainudin

Subscribe to our Telegram channel for the latest updates on news you need to know.

GEORGE TOWN, April 20 — The Penang government would be working closely with the State Education Department (JPN) to ensure health safety of schools against Covid-19.

State Housing, Local Government and Town and Country Planning Committee chairman Jagdeep Singh Deo today said JPN will continue monitoring Covid-19 cases in all schools and would forward the reports to the Ministry of Education (MOE) if there are any alerts in Penang.

“We have a weekly state security meeting along with JPN to provide the latest Covid-19 update,” he told reporters here.

Earlier today, SMK Methodist Nibong Tebal was closed from April 20 onwards due to Covid-19 cases reported there and was expected to re-open on Monday (April 26).

According to the school principal Sivasanggar Subramaniam, the closure of the school was a directive from MOE. — Bernama