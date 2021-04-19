Khairy: Merely 0.003pc of frontliners infected with Covid-19 after vaccination, proof immunisation effective

Khairy Jamaluddin, who leads the National Covid-19 Immunisation Programme (NIP) in a joint press conference with Health Minister Datuk Seri Dr Adham Baba, in Putrajaya, April 19, 2021. — Bernama pic

KUALA LUMPUR, April 19 — Merely 0.003 per cent of frontliners who have received both doses of Covid-19 were then later reported to be infected, Science, Technology and Innovation Minister Khairy Jamaluddin said today.

He said that since only nine people out of 272,019 were infected, this proves that the vaccine does work.

“Nine cases of those people who have received two doses — two full doses and have tested positive for Covid-19. That works out to 0.003 per cent of medical frontliners who have been fully vaccinated with two doses and tested positive for Covid-19.

“From what I know, Dr Adham can confirm, out of these nine cases, none of them have severe or even mild symptoms. They just tested positive for Covid-19,” Khairy who leads the National Covid-19 Immunisation Programme (NIP) said, in a joint press conference with Health Minister Datuk Seri Dr Adham Baba, in Putrajaya.

On Saturday, Health director-general Tan Sri Noor Hisham Abdullah said that 40 health workers contracted Covid-19 after completing their vaccination doses.

In a Facebook post, he said that 31 of those individuals were however infected less than two weeks after receiving their second dose of the vaccine, which meant they contracted the virus before the vaccine could become effective.

Just the remaining nine contracted it more than two weeks after, he said.

He added that 142 more health workers contracted Covid-19 after receiving their first dose of the vaccine, while waiting for their second dose.

Earlier, Khairy had also said that the National Covid-19 Immunisation Programme remains on schedule and Malaysia is only trailing behind Singapore, Indonesia and Cambodia in the region with its vaccine rollout.