Police: Guard killed in fight with two men in Lahad Datu

Police said a Filipino security guard was slashed to death by two men in front of a workers' dormitory in an oil palm plantation in Ulu Segama yesterday.

LAHAD DATU, April 18 — A Filipino security guard was slashed to death by two men in front of a workers’ dormitory in an oil palm plantation in Ulu Segama near here yesterday.

Lahad Datu district police chief ACP Rohan Shah Ahmad said the 29-year-old victim was believed to have gotten into a fight at 6.55am with the two brothers, who are also from the Philippines.

“Preliminary investigations show that the victim met the two to settle some unresolved issues, including his dissatisfaction over being belittled by one of the suspects.

“An argument turned into a fight, and the guard ended up being slashed in the head, shoulders, arms and feet. He died at the scene,” he said in a statement here today.

Following that, five people aged between 18 and 35, including a woman, were arrested but the two brothers fled, he added. Police are looking for Darwin, 35, and Darin, 25, to help in investigations.

Anyone with information should contact investigating officer ASP Khairuddin Husain at 013-9071709 or the nearest police station. — Bernama