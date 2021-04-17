Malaysia’s Covid-19 cases above 2,000 for three consecutive days

Director-General of Health Tan Sri Dr Noor Hisham Abdullah at a daily press conference on Covid-19 statistics at the Ministry of Health, January 6, 2021. — Bernama pic

Subscribe to our Telegram channel for the latest updates on news you need to know.

KUALA LUMPUR, April 17 — Malaysia’s daily new Covid-19 cases hit 2,331 today, rising above the 2,000-case mark for the third day in a row.

Health Director-General Tan Sri Dr Noor Hisham Abdullah in a statement this evening said 1,007 positive cases were reported in the Klang Valley alone in the last 24 hours.

This brings the total number of cases reported in Malaysia to 372,859.

“Selangor has 751 cases, followed by Sarawak with 512, KL Federal Territory with 252, Sabah with 163 and Johor with 100,” he said.

Selangor’s cases alone account for 32.2 per cent of today’s infections, followed by Sarawak with 22 per cent and KL Federal Territory with 10.8 per cent.

“Of today’s cases, 12 are import cases in which the infection occurred abroad, involving seven Malaysians and five foreigners.

“Similarly, 39 cases today are related to prison and Immigration detention depot (DTI) clusters, which include the DTI Lenggeng cluster with 24 cases, the Jalan Salleh cluster with 11 cases, the Tembok Pengkalan Chepa cluster with three cases and the DTI Sandakan cluster with one case,” Dr Noor Hisham said.

Dr Noor Hisham also said 1,832 recoveries were recorded today, bringing the total number of recoveries in Malaysia to 352,395 cases or 94.5 per cent of all reported cases.

Currently 19,094 cases remain active, with 225 being treated in Intensive Care Units and 92 requiring breathing assistance.

“Five deaths were reported today, bringing the total number of casualties from Covid-19 in the country to 1,370 cases or 0.37 per cent of all reported cases.

“All five are Malaysians, including two men and three women between the ages of 61 to 86, in Selangor, Sabah and Sarawak. The deceased have a history of medical ailments including high-blood pressure, diabetes, dyslipidaemia, obesity, chronic kidney and heart diseases and stroke,” he said.