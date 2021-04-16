Dr Adham: 434,301 have received both Covid jabs

Members of the public wait to receive their Covid -19 jabs at the Indera Mulia Stadium in Ipoh March 16, 2021. — Picture by Farhan Najib

KUALA LUMPUR, April 16 — A total of 434,301 individuals have received both doses of their vaccine shots under the first phase of the National Covid-19 Immunisation Programme, as of yesterday.

Health Minister Datuk Seri Dr Adham Baba said during the same period, 671,589 individuals received the first dose, bringing the total number of Covid-19 doses administered in the country to 1,105,890.

In an infographic shared on his official Twitter account today, he said the five states with the highest number of recipients administered with the first dose were Selangor with 93,829, followed by Kuala Lumpur (73,266), Sarawak (67,427), Johor (63,295) and Sabah (55,734).

The five states with the highest number of recipients who had completed both doses so far were Selangor with 61,662 individuals, followed by Perak (48,607), Sabah (42,972), Kuala Lumpur (37,962) and Pahang (33,080).

As for the number who have signed up for the immunisation programme, Dr Adham said as of yesterday, a total of 8,834,823 or 36.40 per cent had registered with Selangor recording the highest number, totalling 2,333,514.

The first phase of the immunisation programme, from February to April, would involve 500,000 frontliners, mainly health workers.

The second phase, to be implemented from April to August this year will involve 9.4 million senior citizens aged 65 and above, as well as vulnerable groups with morbidity problems, in addition to persons with disabilities.

The third phase, scheduled from May to Feb 2022, is for individuals aged 18 and above, targetting about 14 million people.

Meanwhile, Health director-general Tan Sri Dr Noor Hisham Abdullah said the Covid-19 infectivity rate or Ro/Rt based on daily cases in the country was 1.17, as of yesterday.

Based on the infographic shared on his Twitter account, Terengganu recorded the highest Rt of 1.49, while Penang recorded the lowest Rt of 0.89. — Bernama



