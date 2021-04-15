ESSCom identifies kidnap for ransom informers in Sabah

ESSCom Commander Datuk Ahmad Fuad Othman also warned of stern action against the informers and said their movements are now being monitored. ― Bernama pic

SEMPORNA, April 15 — The Eastern Sabah Security Command (ESSCom) has identified the informers who helped the kidnap for ransom (KFR) groups in the waters off eastern Sabah.

“The informers are not only people from Palau’ community, there are also locals and illegal immigrants, stop (being informers) we know where to find them,” he told a press conference here today.

He said good relations with its counterpart in the Philippines enabled the agency to resolve kidnapping cases even though the kidnappers were in the neighbouring country.

Meanwhile, Ahmad Fuad said to strengthen security control in Eastern Sabah Security Zone (ESSZone), he hoped the government would consider adding high-tech radar, boat assets, security checkpoints and General Operations Force battalion.

On the operation to curb illegal immigrants, he said security forces in ESSZone had inspected 493,273 individuals, while 118 individuals had been charged in court involving 49 cases including smuggling with a total seizure of RM5.7 million. — Bernama