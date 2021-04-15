Carjacking in KL foiled by fellow motorists, suspect detained (VIDEO)

A road user’s dash cam captured the carjacking incident. — Screen capture via Twitter

KUALA LUMPUR, April 15 — Barely a week after a study that showed one vehicle is stolen every 75 minutes in Malaysia, a video of a carjacking in broad daylight has gone viral on social media.

The incident took place along Jalan Kuchai Maju 13, at a traffic light intersection where a man suddenly entered a Honda City driven by a woman.

Brickfields district police chief Assistant Commissioner Anuar Omar said the woman, upon seeing the man forcefully entering her car, managed to exit her vehicle.

“The victim was shocked to see the man entering her car from the back passenger seat. As soon as she exited the car, the suspect got into the driver’s seat and sped off.

“Several other motorists who witnessed the incident went on a pursuit and managed to block the suspect near Jalan 2/149 heading towards Sri Petaling,” he said in a statement.

The woman also followed in the car of another driver who had stopped to help her.

The video showed several cars blocking the Honda City to ensure there was no escape route for the suspect.

One of the motorists is then seen dragging out the suspect and holding him, while others contacted the police.

Anuar said the suspect was arrested at the scene and investigations are underway.

According to a study done by the Vehicle Theft Reduction Council of Malaysia Berhad (VTREC) found that 20 vehicles were stolen each day in 2020.

VTREC coordinator, Mas Tina Abdul Hamid said the number has dropped following close cooperation between VTREC, the Royal Malaysia Police (PDRM) and other agencies.