Domestic trade and consumer affairs minister expresses concern over low SOP compliance at Ramadan bazaar

Visitors check their body temperature at the Kampung Baru Ramadan bazaar, April 14, 2021. ― Picture by Hari Anggara

PUTRAJAYA, April 14 — A Cabinet minister today expressed his concern over the lack of standard operating procedure (SOP) compliance at the Ramadan bazaar in Precinct 3, here, after witnessing it for himself during the launch of his ministry’s programme today.

Domestic Trade and Consumer Affairs Minister Datuk Seri Alexander Nanta Linggi, who arrived at the Ramadan bazaar site at about 6 pm to launch Ops Pantau, said he was dissatisfied with the low level of compliance by many visitors at the bazaar.

“I just arrived here but it seems the place is already crowded. There are people waiting to enter (bazaar site), it is very crowded and it looks like the SOPs are not being complied with. I am not happy but we hope after this more will adhere to the SOPs,” he told reporters at the site.

Earlier, Prime Minister Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin visited the Ramadan bazaar at about 5pm to check on traders and the public’s adherence to the SOPs, as well as to buy delicacies.

However, at that time, the crowd was much smaller and visitors were seen complying with the SOPs.

Meanwhile, on Ops Pantau, Nanta said it was to inspect and monitor the price and supply of goods during Ramadan and Hari Raya Aidilfitri.

“It will be implemented in a systematic and focused manner throughout the country, with focus on locations such as Ramadan bazaars, public and wet markets, hypermarkets and grocery stores throughout the festive season,” he said.

Ops Pantau will also focus on cheap sales, sale of counterfeit goods, implementation of the Festive Season Maximum Price Scheme (SHMMP) and compliance with Movement Control Order SOPs, he said.

It is also aimed at ensuring the people get food supplies daily necessities easily and at affordable prices.

On reports of a sharp increase in chicken prices, Nanta said the ministry found there has been a slight increase in prices but added that the situation was still under control. — Bernama