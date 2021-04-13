Ten schools in Titiwangsa area damaged by yesterday’s storm to be repaired soonest, says MP

Titiwangsa MP Datuk Seri Rina Harun said immediate repairs to these schools were necessary to avoid disrupting the teaching and learning process. — Bernama pic

KUALA LUMPUR, April 13 — Ten schools in the Titiwangsa parliamentary constituency which were badly damaged in yesterday’s storm will be repaired soonest possible.

Its Member of Parliament, Datuk Seri Rina Harun said immediate repairs to these schools were necessary to avoid disrupting the teaching and learning process.

“I have contacted the Senior Minister of Education (Datuk Mohd Radzi Md Jidin) yesterday and he has ordered that the repair works be expedited,” she said when visiting the damaged schools today.

Six primary and four secondary schools in the Titiwangsa constituency were damaged in the storm last evening, with the roofs of some of the classrooms and computer labs blown away by the strong wind.

The affected secondary schools are Sekolah Menengah Kebangsaan (SMK) Taman Maluri, SMK Datuk Lokman, SMK St Gabriel and SMK Cochraine.

The damaged primary schools are Sekolah Kebangsaan (SK) Puteri Pandan 1, SK Puteri Pandan 2, SK St Gabriel, SK Taman Maluri, SK Cochrane Perkasa and Sekolah Jenis Kebangsaan Cina Tsun Jin.

Meanwhile, Rina who is also Women, Family and Community Development Minister, said officers from the assets division of the Education Ministry had gone to the affected schools to evaluate the extent of damage so as to determine the repair costs.

She has also been made aware that no learning session for the students has been shelved as they have been moved to special classrooms with the standard operating procedure set. — Bernama