Flash floods cause traffic jams in parts of Kuala Lumpur (VIDEO)

Netizens through social media pages also shared reports of some areas in Ampang and Cheras being inundated. — Picture from Twitter/Rakita Traffic

KUALA LUMPUR, April 13 — Several areas here were hit by flash floods due to a downpour since 4.30pm today, causing massive traffic jams around the city.

Ingat langat je banjir, kl pun ... pic.twitter.com/T1LadtPT0i — horcrx⚡ (@xnis12) April 13, 2021

Among the affected routes were Taman Wahyu towards the Batu Caves roundabout (Jalan Kuching); Cheras Sentral towards the Billion roundabout (Jalan Cheras) and both directions at monorail stations in Jalan Maharajalela and Jalan Raja Chulan.

Kuala Lumpur Fire and Rescue Station spokesman said several water-logged areas had also caused traffic jams, although it has not received any emergency calls following the flash floods. — Bernama