Bumper to bumper traffic in KL delays buka puasa for Muslims in stormy start to Ramadan (VIDEO)

Traffic along Jalan Kuching at a standstill due to the downpour in Kuala Lumpur this evening. — Picture from Twitter/Bernamadotcom

KUALA LUMPUR, April 13 — Traffic flow at several routes in Kuala Lumpur is reportedly still moving slowly after several areas were hit by flash floods due to a downpour since 4.30pm today.

As of 9pm, slow moving traffic was seen along Jalan Tun Razak, Jalan Sungai Besi, Middle Ring Road 2 (MRR2), Jalan Genting Klang and Jalan Kuching, among others.

Checks on social media revealed that floods in some areas have receded and traffic movement has returned to normal.

A video went viral on social media showing an incident where a glass wall of a building near Masjid Jamek was shattered during the heavy rain.

Earlier, Bernama reported that several areas were hit by flash floods and affected routes were Taman Wahyu towards the Batu Caves roundabout (Jalan Kuching); Cheras Sentral towards the Billion roundabout (Jalan Cheras) and both directions at monorail stations in Jalan Maharajalela and Jalan Raja Chulan.

Kuala Lumpur Fire and Rescue Station spokesman said several water-logged areas had also caused traffic jams, although it has not received any emergency calls following the flash floods. — Bernama